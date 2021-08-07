Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.90 Million

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce $845.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $818.10 million to $864.10 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

AOS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

