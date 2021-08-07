Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million.

CZWI stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

