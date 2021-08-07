Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $345.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.90 million and the highest is $359.60 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $350.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.70. 353,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.