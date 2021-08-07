Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report $7.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the lowest is $6.91 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.77. 6,256,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

