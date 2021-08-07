Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,646 shares of company stock worth $7,799,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.37. 609,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

