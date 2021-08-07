Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.04. 3,876,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $79.97 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

