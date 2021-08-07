Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce ($1.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.56). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.09. 837,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,078. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

