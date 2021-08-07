Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce ($1.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.56). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.09. 837,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,078. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.