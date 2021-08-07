Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.07. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of V.F. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of V.F. by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.62. 1,358,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

