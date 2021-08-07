Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 226.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

