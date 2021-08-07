Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.37 Million

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce $220.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.71 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $125.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $856.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 84.25%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $195.23. 814,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.70. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.