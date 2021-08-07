Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce $220.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.71 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $125.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $856.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 84.25%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $195.23. 814,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.70. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

