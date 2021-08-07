Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report sales of $6.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.79 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $27.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $27.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.61 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $485.43. The company had a trading volume of 987,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.85. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $321.48 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

