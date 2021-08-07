Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRNA opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.