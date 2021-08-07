Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $88.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.03 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $96.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $364.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $351.36 million to $373.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $15,767,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

