Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.28. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 233,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

