Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,050,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 322,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

