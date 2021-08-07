Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. The Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,409,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

