Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

