Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to Sell

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.34. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 430,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 907,098 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

