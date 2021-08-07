Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Perion Network stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $647.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 107.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

