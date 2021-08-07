Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASLN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.39. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,875,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $8,442,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

