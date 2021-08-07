Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of CGEM opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.35. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 40.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,229,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

