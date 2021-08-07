Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Sell

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.82. 1,113,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,035. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

