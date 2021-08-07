Zacks Investment Research Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $198.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.86.

Shares of ETSY opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 800.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Etsy by 214.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

