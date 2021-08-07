Zacks Investment Research Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Hold

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JRVR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $38.53 on Friday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 171,282 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

