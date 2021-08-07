Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNDC. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $316.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Research analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

