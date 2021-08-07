Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWN. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Northwest Natural by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 33.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Northwest Natural by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

