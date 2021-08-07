Zacks Investment Research Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Sell

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil."

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

