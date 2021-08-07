Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.84.

Shares of VET stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

