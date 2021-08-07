Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Sell

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $398.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zoom is benefiting from solid demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch, are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $383.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,192 shares of company stock worth $117,098,144. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

