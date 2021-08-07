Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.08.

SKFRY opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

