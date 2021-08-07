Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to “Buy”

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of GOLF traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. 206,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

