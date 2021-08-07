Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to Buy

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CALT. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $3,923,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

