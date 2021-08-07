Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LOTZ opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $519.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

