Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

NYSE EC opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

