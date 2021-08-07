Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.82.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $658,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

