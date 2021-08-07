Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

HLI opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

