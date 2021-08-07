Zacks Investment Research Upgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 20,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 185,928 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,098.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 84.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.