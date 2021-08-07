Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Buy

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.