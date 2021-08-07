Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.