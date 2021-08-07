Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

