Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) to “Hold”

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

NYSE PD opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,783 shares of company stock worth $4,094,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $86,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 38.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 165.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

