Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Buy

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

NYSE HHC opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 161.59 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,280,000 after acquiring an additional 225,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 623,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 97,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

