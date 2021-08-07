Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $199.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 126,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,804,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $148.94. 475,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,547. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

