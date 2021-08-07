Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €92.50 ($108.82). 728,588 shares of the company traded hands. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.