Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.06 ($122.42).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Friday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

