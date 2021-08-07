Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $562.27 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $570.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,499 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,608. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

