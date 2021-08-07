Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Reaches $997.12 on Major Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $997.12 or 0.02281884 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $965,964.89 and approximately $8,791.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00864573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00099895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00041192 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.