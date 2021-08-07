ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and $1.18 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00865054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00097147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00042558 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

