Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.78.

ZGNX traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $796.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after purchasing an additional 248,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,955,000 after acquiring an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

