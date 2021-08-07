ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $8,315,000.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250,363 shares of company stock worth $574,380,685. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.